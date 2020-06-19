MLB rejects players' 70-game offer

MLB and its players remain at odds in negotiations to try to start the 2020 season.

NEW YORK — Baseball players and Major League Baseball are still at odds over plans to start the season.

The players have responded to the latest MLB plan by proposing a 70-game regular-season schedule.

That idea was immediately rejected by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, leaving the two sides 10 games and about $275 million apart.

In Manfred’s words, “This needs to be over." Both sides have envisioned spring training resuming June 26, one week from today.