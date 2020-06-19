x
MLB rejects players' 70-game offer

MLB and its players remain at odds in negotiations to try to start the 2020 season.
Credit: AP
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

NEW YORK — Baseball players and Major League Baseball are still at odds over plans to start the season.

The players have responded to the latest MLB plan by proposing a 70-game regular-season schedule.

That idea was immediately rejected by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, leaving the two sides 10 games and about $275 million apart.

In Manfred’s words, “This needs to be over." Both sides have envisioned spring training resuming June 26, one week from today.

That means pitchers and catchers would have to travel Monday for the start of medical intake testing the following day.

