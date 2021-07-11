Ray takes no-hitter into 7th, Jays end Rays' 6-game streak

Blue Jays pitcher Robbie Ray fanned 11 batters on the way to Toronto's 3-1 win.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Robbie Ray took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.

The left-hander’s bid ended with one out when Yandy Díaz was awarded a double when a fan reached over the left-field fence and tried to catch his drive.

If the ball had not been interfered with, it would have struck the wall and not have been catchable by left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Ray gave up one hit and one walk, while striking out 11 in seven innings.