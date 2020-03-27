NEW YORK — A person familiar with the agreement tells The Associated Press that Major League Baseball players have agreed to a deal that would preserve service time if the season is canceled because of the coronavirus.

The agreement between MLB and the union gives management the right to cut the amateur draft in both 2020 and 2021. Management will advance $170 million to players in two stages, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

Opening day originally was to have been Thursday but has been pushed back to mid-May at the earliest because of the virus pandemic.

