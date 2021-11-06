Red Sox rally from 4 down, top Blue Jays 6-5 in 9th

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his MLB-leading 19th home run of the season to give Toronto a 5-1 lead in the 6th inning before the Jays' bullpen collapsed.

BOSTON — Alex Verdugo hit a line drive off the Green Monster to drive in the game-winning run in the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5.

Verdugo's single was his third hit of the game. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three of Toronto’s 16 hits, including his major league-leading 19th homer of the season.