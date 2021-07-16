Guerrero hits 2 HRs to reach 30, Blue Jays rout Rangers 10-2

Vladimir Guerrero homers twice after becoming the youngest player to win Major League Baseball's All-Star Game on Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed up his breakout All-Star Game with two homers, and the Toronto Blue Jays powered past the Texas Rangers 10-2.

All-Stars Teoscar Hernández and Marcus Semien homered for Toronto along with Randal Grichuk, and Robbie Ray held Texas scoreless over 6 2/3 innings.

Guerrero connected off Texas starter Jordan Lyles in the first inning to make it 1-0 and added a three-run blast in the sixth against Dennis Santana, his 30th of the season.

That led to chants of “M-V-P!” from the crowd of 10,100 as the Blue Jays opened their final stretch of games in their temporary Buffalo home.