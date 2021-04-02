Wild join Sabres and others on pause due to COVID-19

The Minnesota Wild now have six players in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The NHL has postponed their games through February 9th.

MINNEAPOLIS — The National Hockey League now has four teams paused for virus-related reasons after the Minnesota Wild were shut down through at least Tuesday.

The Wild now have six players on the league’s COVID-19 list and had their next four games postponed. The Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres were already paused because of the virus.

A total of 22 NHL games have been postponed so far, affecting 16 of 24 U.S.-based teams.