Miller, Regan headline 2022 GBSHOF Class

Former Sabres goaltender Ryan Miller, and Olympic Gold Medalist Emily Regan lead the Class of 2022 into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This won't be the last time Ryan Miller hears his name called in connection with a Hall of Fame. He is the winningest U.S.-born goaltender in NHL history.

More honors are sure to follow.

This one will surely be special given Miller's fondness for Buffalo and appreciation for a city and fanbase that greatly supported his career success.

Miller will lead the Class of 2022 into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame which was announced Monday afternoon.

Emily Regan is also in this year's class. The Williamsville native won Olympic Gold in the 2016 Rio Games as part of the women's eight in Rowing.

The full class is listed below, as released by the GBSHOF:

Jeff Anastasia – Winningest boys coach in Western New York basketball history. Career record of 602-139 at Olean High School.

Gordy Bukaty (deceased) – Four sports standout at Lackawanna HS. Captain and two-way performer for U/B football. Lackawanna HS football coach and administrator. Passed away in 1987 at the age of 48

Cott Family – Includes Orval, Sr., Ed, Orv, Jr., and Marty. Multi-sport stars are known most prominently for their talents on the baseball diamond.

Jim Hanley – First sport fisherman to be inducted. Has spent a lifetime of guiding fisherman on the waters of Lake Erie. Successful host of Jim Hanley’s Northeast Outdoors TV show.

Bob Kauffman (deceased) – Four seasons with Buffalo Braves averaged 15.8 points and 9.2 rebounds. Three-time NBA All-Star in Buffalo. Passed away in 2015 at the age of 69.

Cora Livingston (deceased) – Pioneer of women’s professional wrestling. Became world champion in 1910. Passed away in 1957 at the age of 70.

William “Doc” McMahon (deceased) – Tournament director for Niagara Falls Country Club and Porter Cup for 17 years. Chaired the Porter Cup from 1962-64 and 1974. Passed away in 1995 at the age of 74.

Ryan Miller – Buffalo Sabres goalie, who captured the 2010 Vezina Trophy. Winningest American-born goalie in NHL history, including 284 victories, over 11 seasons, with the Sabres.

Jim Nowicki – Founder and race director of the Subaru 4-Mile Chase. A true organizer and contributor; also a member of WNY Softball HOF and noted local basketball official.

Emily Regan – Rower, who won a gold medal in the 2016 Olympics. A three-sport star at Nichols. First-team All-American rower at Michigan State.

Susan Schoellkopf – Equestrian. Owner and operator of SBS Farms, Inc. Has trained 7 National High Score award horses. Top national horse judge. Executive Director of the Buffalo Therapeutic Riding Center.

Tim Winn- Basketball. Two-time WNY Player of the Year. Led LaSalle HS to a pair of NYS titles. Point guard for St. Bonaventure’s 2000 NCAA Tourney team.

2022 Team of Distinction

Sweet Home Volleyball – Under the direction of Sally Kus, went 792-29 and won 15 consecutive regionals and 20 straight Section VI Class A championships. 292 consecutive wins and recognized as the nation’s best girl’s volleyball program in the country.