ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - Linebacker Matt Milano was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts against the Vikings Sunday.

The Bills beat Minnesota 27-to-6. Milano had a sack, a fumble recovery and an interception in the week.

The Bills drafted Milano out of Boston College in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. The second year linebacker is the first Bills player to win the award since Nickell Robey-Coleman won it in week 5 of the 2016 season.

