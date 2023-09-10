Milano and Jones placed on IR

This announcement comes following the Bills vs Jaguars game in London where Buffalo's defense faced numerous player injuries throughout the game.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have placed both Matt Milano and DaQuan Jones on the injured reserve list (IR) as of Wednesday, October 11.

This announcement comes following the Bills vs Jaguars game in London where Buffalo's defense faced numerous player injuries throughout the game.

During the game linebacker Matt Milano had left the game with a leg injury, and defensive lineman DaQuan Jones left with a pec injury.

On Monday, McDermott confirmed that both players will require surgery and would be out for an indefinite amount of time. No timetable was given for both players' returns.

Both players were putting together strong seasons before their injuries. Milano had posted 18 tackles along with two interceptions and a forced fumble, while Jones had racked up 2.5 sacks to go with six tackles.

