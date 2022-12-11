Milano and Dawkins active for Bills vs. Jets

The Bills will have starting linebacker Matt Milano and starting left tackle Dion Dawkins in the line-up against the New York Jets.

Both had been listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Milano suffered a knee injury in last Thursday's win at New England and missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before taking part on a limited basis Friday. He was out with an oblique injury when the Jets ran for 174 yards in a 20-17 win at MetLife Stadium back in week nine.

Dawkins suffered an ankle injury Thanksgiving Day in Detroit and missed last Thursday's win over the Patriots.

Starting defensive tackle Jordan Phillips injured his shoulder against the Patriots and had already been designated as out.