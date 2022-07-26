x
Mets top Yankees in subway series opener

Eduardo Escobar hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer that capped a four-run, first-inning rally, and the New York Mets beat the Yankees 6-3.
Credit: AP
New York Mets' Eduardo Escobar hits a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK —  

NEW YORK (AP) - Eduardo Escobar hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer that capped a four-run, first-inning rally, and the New York Mets beat the Yankees 6-3 in a rare Subway Series matchup of first-place teams. Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo quieted many of the 42,364 fans at Citi Field with opposite-field home runs on consecutive first-inning pitches from Taijuan Walker. The Mets stormed back in the bottom half when Starling Marte homered with one out against Jordan Montgomery. Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso followed with back-to-back doubles, and Escobar put the Mets ahead 4-2 with a two-run, two-out homer.

