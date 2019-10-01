BUFFALO, N.Y. — There will once again be a familiar face in the Bisons dugout this season. Bobby Meacham returns for a third season as the Bisons skipper. He is one of only three people to play for and manage the Bisons in the modern era, joining current Arizona Diamondbacks manager, Torey Lovullo, and Joel Skinner.

Position coach Devon White and hitting coach Corey Hart also return. Doug Mathis joins the Bisons as pitching coach. He spent the past two seasons coaching in the Seattle Mariners organization.

The Bisons are scheduled to open their season on Thursday April 4th against Scranton Wilkes-Barre. First pitch at 2:05 pm.