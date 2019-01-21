BUFFALO, N.Y. — His picture is on the door outside the Canisius College locker room in the Harborcenter. Its there because last year Dylan McLaughlin was nominated for the Hobey Baker award, the award given to the top player in college hockey.

Last year McLaughlin was a top-10 finalist for the award. There's a chance the Griffs' staff could be updating the picture on the wall.

More than 80 players are nominated. Then the final 10 are selected, then the final three, the "hat trick finalists," and then finally the winner is announced during the Frozen Four in April. This year the Frozen Four will be played here in Buffalo.

McLaughlin told 2 On Your Side's Stu Boyar, "You can't really think about that as an athlete, as a competitor, you just have to do what you do best go out there and perform at your best every night day in and day out so its important not to think about that stuff."

About the possibility of winning the award, he told Stu, "It'd be incredible. It would be unbelievable it would definitely be a dream come true."

McLaughlin was quick to point out he's much more concerned with team success than individual honors.

Griffs head coach Trevor Large told Stu, "I know in most games he's the best player on the ice no matter who were playing, league or non-league, I see that consistently. So I think its more of a challenge to go, for other coaches to go who's better than Dylan? And I think he is a benchmark in our league that people are trying to compare him to."