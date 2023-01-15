x
McKenzie and Phillips among inactives for Buffalo

Receiver Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) are inactive for the Bills in their wild card playoff against Miami.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) is unable to reach a pass from quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills will be without receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips when they face the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round of the playoffs in Orchard Park.

McKenzie had been listed as questionable after being limited with a hamstring injury in practice on Wednesday, and then missing practice for the rest of the week. 

Phillips is still dealing with the shoulder injury he suffered in the win at New England and Week 13.  He had been listed as questionable after missing practice this entire week.  

