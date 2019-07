PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) - Two of the biggest names in golf are struggling in the first round of the British Open. Tiger Woods has bogeyed the last hole for a 7-over 78, his worst opening round at a British Open. His highest first-round score at golf's oldest major before this year was 76 at St. Andrews in 2015. Rory McIlroy had an 8-over 79. American J.B. Holmes is doing much better. He birdied the last hole for a 5-under 66, one stroke better than previous leader Shane Lowry.