PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Sean McDermott first drew silence, and then some laughter with this one on Friday:

"With all of our receivers, they're kind of like smurfs. If you've ever watched the smurfs, they live in like a small village, so they can separate in small spaces."

His question was about newly acquired receiver John Brown (5'-11") but it pretty much applies to the entire group of receivers for the Bills. All but two are above 6'-2".

All kidding aside, you might say the Bills receivers face a tall order heading into the season.

The Bills added Brown and Cole Beasley in free agency. They join Zay Jones, Robert Foster, Isaiah McKenzie and Ray-Ray McCloud among others. However, at this point in camp, there is still no clear cut number one option for Josh Allen.

McDermott points to Brown as an example of how that combination of physical attributes can be effective.

"He does have that reputation, he's got speed, but he's also got some niftiness into his route craft in those small areas, short areas. That's what makes him kind of a dual threat."