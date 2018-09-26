Here are a few updates from Bills head coach Sean McDermott's Wednesday news conference:

-RB LeSean McCoy, RB Marcus Murphy, DE Trent Murphy, DE Shaq Lawson, are all limited in practice. McDermott said McCoy (ribs) is making "considerable progress" after sitting out in the win over the Vikings.

-McDermott on Buffalo Defense: "I just believe overall that we played fast as a defense. If you can throw fastballs at the quarterback usually good things happen."

-McDermott on Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers: "He's as good as there is in the game right now."

-McDermott on Josh Allen: Josh Allen can "build off the confidence" of winning a tough game on the road against a good team in a difficult place to play like Minnesota. Green Bay will be a "difficult place to play" also.

