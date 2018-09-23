MINNEAPOLIS - The Bills are already entering this game as a 16.5-point underdog and things just got more difficult.

LeSean McCoy will not play today against the Vikings.

It was first reported earlier Sunday on ESPN that McCoy was not likely to play and then became official as the Bills released their inactives.

McCoy suffered cracked rib cartilage in the Week 2 loss to the Chargers and had been limited with a non-contact jersey all week.

BILLS INACTIVES:

RB - LeSean McCoy

CB - Phillip Gaines

G - Ike Boettger

T - Conor McDermott

G - Wyatt Teller

TE - Logan Thomas

DE - Shaq Lawson

