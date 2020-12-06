Maybe there will be a baseball season after all

Perhaps owners and players have made progress after exchanging proposals to play ball.

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has offered players 80 percent of their prorated salaries and a 72-game schedule starting July 14 in an effort to start the pandemic-delayed season.

That’s according to details of the proposal obtained Friday by the Associated Press.

Players would get 70 percent of their prorated salaries during the regular season and the rest for completion of the postseason. The players’ last offer was for an 89-game regular season at full prorated pay.

MLB proposed that players be guaranteed about $1.25 billion in salaries, earn an additional $200 million if the postseason is completed plus a $50 million postseason players' pool even if no tickets are sold.

The union's proposal would guarantee players $2.2 billion. Before the new coronavirus caused opening day to be pushed back from March 26, salaries had been set to total $4 billion.