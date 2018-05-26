Niagara Falls, NY - Maryvale moves into next weekend's Far West Regionals with a 5-3 win over Williamsville East.

The Flyers took an early 4-1 lead and the Flames could never catch up.

Maryvale added a 5th run in the bottom of the fourth when DeAnte Mecca hit a sacrifice fly to make it a 5-1 game.

Dillion Lobdell hit a solo home run over the right fiend fence for the Flames in the fifth. They added another run in the sixth but still fell short.

The Flyers will play at 12 noon at Orchard Park next Saturday.

