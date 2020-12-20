Marv Levy on Bills: 'They're the real thing in the quest for the Super Bowl trophy'

Marv Levy spoke with WGRZ Sports Director Adam Benigni after the Bills clinched their first division title in 25 years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills 48-19 win over the Broncos was minutes old when we heard from Sean McDermott.

The Bills had clinched their first AFC East title since 1995.

During his postgame zoom call, McDermott quickly revealed that it didn't take long for the past to connect with the present. He revealed that one of the first he'd received a congratulatory email from, was the last coach to lead the Bills to a division title: Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy.

"I just sent him a congratulatory message... I said to a current Buffalo Bills coach and William & Mary alum from a former Buffalo Bills coach with William & Mary ties (Levy coached there from 1964 to 1968), I just congratulated him. I implored him please don't respond. I know how overwhelmed you are getting ready for the next game... getting a bunch of congratulatory messages that I had to respond to," Levy said.

Levy says McDermott didn't take his advice.

"He responded nevertheless... I nice pleasant thank you for it and then he said heading back to work."

Back to work, something that should come as no surprise.

An approach that's led to a first division title in a quarter century, and a third playoff appearance in four years.

"I'm very impressed with what they're doing. I'm thrilled honesty because I coached in a lot of NFL cities. The Buffalo Bills fans are the best. They are so deserving, so I'm very happy for them as well."

Levy says he doesn't follow the game like he used to. That he's not familiar with every detail, but that he does see and appreciate what McDermott, GM Brandon Beane, and others throughout the organization have accomplished over the past four years. He says he told McDermott so in a previous meeting.

"It isn't just a great coach. It isn't just a great quarterback. It isn't just a great team. It's a total organization that wins and so for the whole Bills organization I'm very happy."

Levy notes how they've built around a young and successful quarterback in Josh Allen and that the defense is playing it's best football when it matters most late in the season. The next step is of course to win a postseason game which is something the Bills haven't done since that 1995 season. Buffalo beat Miami 37-22 before losing to the Steelers in the divisional round that year.

He says this edition of the Bills are very capable of changing that and then some.

"They've got as good a chance as anybody. I realize that people rating the 32 teams right now probably have Kansas City rated ahead of them, but you can change that in 60-minutes of play sometimes. They're the real thing in the quest for the Super Bowl trophy."

Levy of course led the 90's Bills to four straight Super Bowl appearances and finished short of bringing a championship to Buffalo. He says he more than appreciates what it would mean to see this edition of the Bills finish the job.

"The Buffalo Bills fans were great supporters of me and our team when I was there and right now, I'm a great supporter of the Buffalo Bills fans."

"I can't tell you how many times I've been in an airport or something like that and someone will come up to me I'm the number one Buffalo Bills fan."