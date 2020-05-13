BUFFALO, N.Y. — The coronavirus pandemic continues to hammer away at the world, including the sports world. No one part of it has been spared.

College sports and college athletes have been hit particularly hard.

Now comes word from the Mid American Conference that postseason tournaments have been eliminated in many sports. The changes will be in place for at least the next four years according to MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher, who spoke with WTOL-TV in Toledo, Ohio.

Postseason tournaments have been eliminated in baseball, softball, men and women's soccer, men and women's tennis, women's lacrosse and field hockey. Conference champions will be determined by the regular season in the sports that will no longer have a post season tournament.

The conference is eliminating first round home games for men and women's basketball. The top eight teams from the regular season will advance directly to Cleveland. They will also be eliminating the divisions for men’s and women’s basketball and will be playing 20 conference games instead of 18.

The only sport that won't feel the direct impact in either the regular season or the post season is football.

