ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Dontrell McQuarter scored on a layup with 28 seconds to go and grabbed the clinching rebound after the final miss to give 11th-seeded Rider a 78-76 win over sixth-seeded Canisius in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Conference tourney. Dwight Murray Jr. had 22 points Jordan Henderson led the Golden Griffins on Monday night with 16 points and six rebounds.