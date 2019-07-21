PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Shane Lowry set a pair of records while taking a commanding four-stroke lead through three rounds of the British Open at Royal Portrush.

Lowry topped the Dunluce Course record with an 8-under 63 that included three straight birdies late in the round. The Irishman broke out of a four-way tie with a birdie on No. 9 and continued to distance himself from the contenders.

Lowry's 16-under 197 is the lowest 54-hole score in British Open history as he seeks his first major championship. He had a four-stroke advantage through three rounds of the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont, only to watch Dustin Johnson rally to win.

Britain’s Tommy Fleetwood is alone in second following a 66 that allowed him to pass second-round co-leader J.B. Holmes. The Kentucky native shot a 2-under 69 for a 10 under total, one ahead of Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) and Justin Rose.

The tee times for the final round have been moved up one hour due to rain and strong wind in the forecast.