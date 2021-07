Marcus Semien hit his 22nd homer for the Blue Jays, who have lost four of five games.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brandon Lowe homered twice and Mike Zunino also connected, helping the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 for their sixth consecutive win.

Ryan Yarbrough pitched five innings of two-run ball, improving to 5-0 in his last 12 appearances. The left-hander is 8-1 in 16 appearances against Toronto.

