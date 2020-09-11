Low, moderate risk winter sports get the 'OK' to be played

Sports that qualify under low and moderate risk include: bowling, gymnastics, skiing, indoor track and field, and swimming and diving.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you play a winter sport that is considered at low and moderate risk, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA ) has given approval for it to be played this year.

The NYSPHSAA announced Monday that low and moderate risk winter sports can begin to be played starting November 30, 2020.

Sports that qualify under low and moderate risk include: bowling, gymnastics, skiing, indoor track and field, as well as swimming and diving.

Although low and moderate risk sports can play, Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA executive Director, says high-risk sports continue to be examined as to when they can start to play.

