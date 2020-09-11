Low, moderate risk winter sports get the 'OK' to be played

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you play a winter sport that is considered at low and moderate risk, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA ) has given approval for it to be played this year.
The NYSPHSAA announced Monday that low and moderate risk winter sports can begin to be played starting November 30, 2020.
Sports that qualify under low and moderate risk include: bowling, gymnastics, skiing, indoor track and field, as well as swimming and diving.
Although low and moderate risk sports can play, Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA executive Director, says high-risk sports continue to be examined as to when they can start to play.
You can view the full statement from Zayas below:
"After consultation with state officials today, NYSPHSAA has confirmed low and moderate risk winter sports (bowling, gymnastics, indoor track & field, skiing and swimming & diving) are permitted to be played. NYSPHSAA has established November 30th as the winter sports start date. At this time, authorization has not been provided for high risk sports to begin play. The high-risk sports start date continues to be examined and will be revised if needed but is contingent upon authorization from state officials."