Sabres' Skinner drops no-movement clause for expansion draft

The move allows Buffalo to keep an additional forward or defenseman upon submitting its protected list of players this weekend.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner has agreed to waive his no-movement clause. That frees the team from having to protect him in the Seattle Kraken’s expansion draft next week. 

Skinner’s agent, Don Meehan, confirmed his client’s decision. It is unlikely Skinner will be selected by the Kraken. The under-performing winger has six years left on an eight-year, $72 million contract. 

