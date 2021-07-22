Sabres' 82-game schedule for next season is released

Buffalo will open at home against Montreal on October 14.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NHL released the 2021 schedule on Thursday evening.

The Sabres will open the season at home against Stanley Cup finalist Montreal. This marks a return to an 82-game schedule for the league coming off COVID pandemic-shortened seasons.

The Sabres will be returning to the Atlantic Division, along with the Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Buffalo will play most Atlantic Division teams four times during the regular season. The exceptions will be when it faces Ottawa three times (once at home) and Tampa Bay three times (twice at home).