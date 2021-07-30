Sabres re-sign Rasmus Asplund

The deal is worth $825,000 for two years.

The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed forward Rasmus Asplund to a two-year contract. Per Buffalo, the new deal is worth $825,000. The 23-year-old has only 57 games played at the NHL professional level and is trending in the right direction in terms of development.

The 2016 second round draft pick saw action in the last 23 games tallying 10 points, marking a career best stretch.

The Sabres protected the forward from the Seattle Kraken in the NHL draft expansion.

Aspy’s back! 🙌



We’ve signed Rasmus Asplund to a two-year contract worth $825,000.



Details: https://t.co/uyLVtRBJbS pic.twitter.com/1pm1VNCnph — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 30, 2021

The Sabres also announced on Friday that they signed forward Ryan MacInnis to a one-year deal worth $750,000.