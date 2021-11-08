Sabres and Penguins game Tuesday will celebrate LGBTQ+

The game aims to bring together both cities to celebrate LGBTQ+ plus communities by sharing stories of inclusion hope and allyship.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When the Sabres play the Pittsburgh Penguins next Tuesday...

they will be taking part in the second joint pride game.

The game aims to bring together both cities to celebrate LGBTQ+ communities by sharing stories of inclusion hope and allyship.

Players from both teams will be taping their sticks for warmups with rainbow tape and wear pride warm-up jerseys.

The two teams will also be hosting a 7-day joint auction starting on November 16, featuring pride merchandise from both clubs and more. The proceeds will go to LGBTQA+ groups.