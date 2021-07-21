Report: Sabres to lose Will Borgen to Seattle

The NHL will officially reveal the Seattle Kraken's selections on Wednesday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The minute Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams included defenseman Ramus Ristolainen on the list of players they had decided to protect, Will Borgen became an obvious target for the expansion Seattle Kraken.

Seattle made its rounds today in the expansion draft. The list of its selections won't be made official until Wednesday night, but veteran journalist Pierre LeBrun revealed earlier today what most expected.

The Sabres drafted Borgen in the fourth round back in 2015, and he has developed into a versatile defenseman that would interest many teams. He seemed to be part of the group of young players that Adams and newly appointed head coach Don Granato are set to move forward with.

Hearing Seattle took William Borgen from Buffalo in expansion@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 21, 2021

It's hard to analyze how much of a loss this is until Adams and the Sabres complete trades and add free agents.

Buffalo also has the first overall pick in Friday's opening round of the NHL draft. It is expected to chose defenseman Owen Power from Michigan.