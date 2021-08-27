Hamilton: No surprise in Eichel's reported agent change

NHL Network insider Elliotte Friedman reported Friday that Sabres captain Jack Eichel is hiring agent Pat Brisson.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It doesn’t surprise me at all that Jack Eichel has reportedly switched agents. Sportsnet first reported that Eichel has fired Peter Fish and Peter Donatelli for super agent Pat Brisson.

In late July, Fish and Donatelli totally embarrassed Eichel by putting out a statement saying that this situation with the Sabres isn’t working and they thought Eichel would’ve been traded by then.

That statement meant absolutely nothing and actually made it harder for Kevyn Adams to trade Eichel.

Brisson represents stars in the National Hockey League including Sydney Crosby, Nate MacKinnon, Pat Kane, Jonathan Toews and John Tavares. He’s very well respected around the league, and I think he will start talking to general managers to see if he can help broker a trade that both teams can live with.

Brisson’s good, but he has his work cutout for him. It’s to a point now that no matter which surgery he gets, it’s not likely Eichel would be ready for opening night. I have trouble believing that there’s a trade to be made when the team that gets him might not be able to use him.

I think the only trade out there is one that would be similar to the Ryan O’Reilly trade, and Adams just isn’t going to do that.

In the end, Eichel will be much better served by Brisson, and we’ll just have to see where it goes from here. As I told you last week, it’s possible we could still be talking about this next May or June.

