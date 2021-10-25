Olofsson scores twice, Sabres beat Lightning 5-1

Bouncing back from a 2-1 overtime loss in their road opener at New Jersey on Saturday, the Sabres continued their strong start.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored two goals and Craig Anderson made 35 saves for the Buffalo Sabres in a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night.

Drake Caggiula, Vinnie Hinostroza and Robert Hagg also scored for the Sabres in their first win against the Lightning in eight meetings. Tage Thompson had two assists.

Bouncing back from a 2-1 overtime loss in their road opener at New Jersey on Saturday, the Sabres continued their strong start by beating the two-time Stanley Cup champions to improve to 4-1-0 at home.

Alex Killorn had a goal for the Lightning, who opened a back-to-back trip with their first road loss of the season. Brian Elliott stopped 20 shots in his Tampa Bay debut.