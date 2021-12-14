Dahlin scores twice, Luukkonen gets his win; Sabres beat Jets, 4-2

Luukkonen made 34 saves Tuesday night. It was his first win in the last four games he started with the Sabres after being recalled to Buffalo.

WINNIPEG, MB — Brett Murray flew into Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to give the Sabres goaltender a strong hug after winning his first NHL game of the season in four tries, with Buffalo snapping a seven-game winless streak, 4-2 over the Winnipeg Jets

Rasmus Dahlin scored twice, with the first goal of the game 7:14 into the first period and another, his fifth goal of the season, with 19 seconds remaining in the second period, which put the Sabres ahead 3-2 at the second intermission.

Anders Bjork scored midway into the second period to give the Sabres a 2-1 lead before Nikolaj Ehlers evened the score up again just over a minute later ahead of Dahlin's second goal.

Jeff Skinner scored his ninth goal of the season in the third, as Buffalo snaps the winless streak and wins its first of three games on their current road trip.

Luukkonen made 34 saves Tuesday night. It was his first win in the last four games he started with the Sabres after being recalled to Buffalo from AHL Rochester after several injuries in net.

He stopped 90 of 96 shots in the previous three games, which resulted in Sabres losses, only getting three goals total from his teammates in those contests.