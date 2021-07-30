Jack Eichel's agents release statement aimed at Sabres management

Jack Eichel and company not on the same side as the Sabres when it comes to neck surgery.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday Jack Eichel's agents, Peter Fish and Peter Donatelli, released a statement about the frustration the two sides seem to be having.

The Buffalo News' Lance Lysowski posted the statement to his Twitter sending Sabres Twitter in a frenzy.

In the statement, Eichel's agents said quote "the process is not working."

A statement from the agents of Sabres captain Jack Eichel: pic.twitter.com/9vyY4albk2 — Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) July 31, 2021

The statement went on to say that Eichel and his team were under the impression that Sabres were on board with the Sabres star getting Artificial Disc Replacement surgery and that has since changed.

The issue at hand is if Eichel can't get medical clearance then he will be left out of the start of the NHL season.