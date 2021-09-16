Buffalo Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs to play in Heritage Classic game in 2022

The outdoor game will be held on March 13, 2022 in Hamilton, Ontario

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres will be playing in the 2022 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Hamilton, Ontario.

“We are excited to announce that we will be presenting another Tim Hortons Heritage Classic this season,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “When the Toronto Maple Leafs meet the Buffalo Sabres at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, we again will honor Canada’s preeminent role in the history of our game while renewing a great and longstanding NHL rivalry. In addition, by inviting the first U.S.-based team to a Heritage Classic, we will celebrate the greater Golden Horseshoe region as the home of so many fans of both the Leafs and Sabres.”

The outdoor game will be held on March 13, 2022. This is the Sabres third appearance in an outdoor. They hosted the first-ever NHL Winter Classic at then Ralph Wilson Stadium in 2008 and played in the 2018 NHL Winter Classic against the New York Rangers.

“It’s an honor to play in the Heritage Classic game. It will be an incredible atmosphere and we are thrilled to be able to play the Maple Leafs in this special event. Many of us fell in love with hockey while playing on the pond or in backyards, so this will give us a chance to get back to our roots while celebrating the game of hockey.” Kevyn Adams, General Manager, Buffalo Sabres.

The game will be played at Tim Hortons Field, which is home to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League

“I am thrilled Tim Hortons Field has been selected as the venue for the 2022 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™. Hamilton is a big sports town, and Hamilton hockey fans are going to be over the moon with excitement to see NHL hockey played outdoors in the Hammer,” said Mayor of Hamilton, Fred Eisenberger. “Home to local breweries, a dynamic hospitality industry and a vibrant downtown core with shops and amenities, I look forward to welcoming fans from all over and invite them to explore all that Hamilton has to offer.”