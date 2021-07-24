Report: Sabres stay active, trade Reinhart to Florida Panthers

Earlier Friday, hours before the NHL draft, the Sabres traded away Rasmus Ristolainen to the Flyers as another rebuilding effort got underway.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All offseason, the Buffalo Sabres trade speculation centered around Jack Eichel. They made two trades on Friday, but he wasn't a part of either one.

Late Friday night, Buffalo traded Sam Reinhart to the Florida Panthers. Earlier Friday, hours before the NHL draft, the Sabres traded away Rasmus Ristolainen as another rebuilding effort got underway.

Ristolainen was sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the Flyers first round pick in Friday's 2021 NHL Draft (14th overall), a second round pick in the 2023 draft, and defenseman Robert Hagg.

Buffalo chose to protect the Ristolainen and fellow defensemen Rasmus Dahlin and Henri Jokiharju, exposing 24-year-old blueliner Will Borgen to be selected by the Seattle Kraken in Wednesday's NHL Expansion Draft.

In Friday night's NHL Draft, the Sabres did what many people expecting them to do, which was select defenseman Owen Power from the University of Michigan with the No. 1 overall pick.

The 6-foot-6-inch left-handed defenseman will now have to decide with the Sabres organization whether he will return to Michigan for his sophomore season.

The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ontario, was the projected top pick in the draft but said he was leaning toward returning to the Wolverines for one more season.