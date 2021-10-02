Sabres release a dozen players from tryout

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Early Saturday the Buffalo Sabres announced that they released 12 players from their tryout.
Following the Sabres preseason loss to the Penguins, head coach Don Granato told 2 On Your Side that the team would begin making roster cuts.
The following players were released:
- Forwards - Dominic Franco, Mason Jobst, Michael Mersch, Ryan Scarfo, and Brendan Warren
- Defensemen - Nick Boka, Matthew Cairns, Mitch Eliot, Josh Teves, and Peter Tischke
- Goaltenders - Michael Houser and Mat Robson
The 12 players will now report to the Rochester Americans' training camp on Monday for physicals and medical testing.
The Buffalo Sabres will return to practice Sunday morning and continue their preseason on Monday when they host Columbus.