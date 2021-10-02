Sabres release a dozen players from tryout

Head Coach Don Granato told 2 On Your Side that the Sabres would begin making roster cuts following Friday night's preseason game against the Penguins.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Early Saturday the Buffalo Sabres announced that they released 12 players from their tryout.

The Sabres preseason loss to the Penguins

The following players were released:

Forwards - Dominic Franco, Mason Jobst, Michael Mersch, Ryan Scarfo, and Brendan Warren

- Dominic Franco, Mason Jobst, Michael Mersch, Ryan Scarfo, and Brendan Warren Defensemen - Nick Boka, Matthew Cairns, Mitch Eliot, Josh Teves, and Peter Tischke

- Nick Boka, Matthew Cairns, Mitch Eliot, Josh Teves, and Peter Tischke Goaltenders - Michael Houser and Mat Robson

They will all report to @AmerksHockey training camp.

The 12 players will now report to the Rochester Americans' training camp on Monday for physicals and medical testing.