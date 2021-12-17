Sabres game against the Avalanche Dec. 22 postponed due to COVID-19

The Buffalo Sabres game against the Colorado Avalanche on December 22 has been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak with the Avalanche.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Hockey League is continuing to postpone games of teams who have had recent COVID-19 outbreaks.

The NHL has postponed all games for the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers through at least the Christmas weekend amid worsening COVID-19 test results across the league.

The NHL cited “concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well concern for continued COVID spread.”