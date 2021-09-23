Several former Buffalo Bills players nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2022 Modern-Era nominees on Wednesday.
One hundred twenty-two players are nominated, including several former Buffalo Bills.
Steve Tasker (ST), Ruben Brown (G), Cornelius Bennett (LB), London Fletcher (LB), Takeo Spikes (LB), Troy Vincent (DB), and Larry Centers (RB) have been nominated.
This list will then be cut to 25 semi-finalists in November, and then 15 finalists in January. The finalists will be presented to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual meeting prior to the Superbowl to decide who will make the Hall of Fame.
For more information on the selection process: https://www.profootballhof.com/122-modern-era-nominees-announced-for-hall-of-fames-class-of-2022/