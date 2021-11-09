'One team, one Buffalo': Welcome wagon car parade weaves through the city

The Bills tailgate car parade hit a few different spots, from Mafia Square to Josh Allentown and Chippewa Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The countdown to the Buffalo Bills' season is on, and fans are ready.

A welcome wagon car parade was held Saturday afternoon in Buffalo, and of course, Bills Mafia was there. They called it "One team, One Buffalo."

"We're still very optimistic about the Bills, just putting a great product on the field," Bills fans Dewitt Lee said. "But this year we're excited about the roster, coaching, and the base is excited. And you know we've got voted number one fan base again, so you know what we have a lot of reasons to be happy."