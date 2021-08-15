McDermott on Dion Dawkins: "He's not where he needs to be to play."

Offensive lineman Dion Dawkins was activated on Thursday from the COVID reserve list but head coach Sean McDermott says he's not ready to play.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Offensive lineman Dion Dawkins was activated on Thursday from the COVID reserve list finally allowing the Bills to practice with their full offensive line unit.



The left tackle missed the first two weeks of camp after contracting COVID-19.

Since returning Dawkins has been doing work on the sideline and slowly working his way back into the lineup to play.



On Sunday, Head Coach Sean McDermott said that Dawkins is far from playing shape and there's a long road ahead.

“He's not close to where he needs to be to play and help us so he has a long road here,” said McDermott. “So he's going to control what he can control and so are we. And he's got to continue to work hard to get himself back. I mean this is what week four of training camp is, at this point so he's missed a lot of time.”

“We just have to take it one day at a time and see where he is today. Ease him back him into things here coming off that COVID.”



The thought as of now is that we won't see Dawkins in the Chicago-Buffalo preseason matchup.