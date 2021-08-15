Mayor Brown says Bills Stadium deal would be a public, private partnership

Mayor Brown says he spoke with Bills ownership this week, and they clarified the plan for the billion-dollar project.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Discussions continue about how a new Bills Stadium will be funded, and now Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is giving Western New Yorkers a little more information.

The mayor said the city is not part of negotiations but he spoke with Bills ownership this week, who clarified to him that a deal for a new stadium would be a public/private partnership.

"I spoke with the Pegulas and representatives and they indicated to me that they intended all along to participate in the building of a new stadium and I thought that was very good to hear," said Mayor Brown.

That means taxpayers likely wouldn't be on the hook for the full cost, which the Associated Press reports could cost as much as $1.4 billion. Mayor Brown did not know what the split for public and private money would be.

The new location for the stadium is reportedly across the street from the current one in Orchard Park.