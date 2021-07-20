Mark Cuban offers Bills' Cole Beasley a deal to get vaccinated

The entrepreneur tweeted an offer to Beasley that sounds like something out of Shark Tank.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and investor on CNBC's Shark Tank is calling on Bills' wide receiver Cole Beasley to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to vaccines.

Beasley tweeted Tuesday morning, "I’ll get vaccinated and be an advocate for it if Pfizer puts a percentage of its earnings from the vaccine in my wife’s name."

Not long after that, Cuban tweeted back at Beasley a proposal of his own. He posted, "I’ll tell you what Cole. You get vaccinated and promote vaccination on all your social, I’ll buy your wife a share of Pfizer stock. It pays a 3.78% dividend. That way she is getting a percentage of Pfizer’s earnings. Deal ?"

Cuban's tweet already has more than 12,000 "likes" and nearly 1,000 retweets.