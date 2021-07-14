After year away, Jim Kelly holds annual 33rd football camp

After a year hiatus during the COVID pandemic, Jim Kelly held his annual 33rd football camp at Highmark Stadium for a 3-day event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Not even ankle surgery could stop Jim Kelly from his 33rd Annual Football Camp at Highmark Stadium.

"I have ankle problems now, and I have to go to surgery next week, but I wanted to make sure I had the camp," Kelly said. "I wanted these kids to enjoy themselves. I think I might enjoy it as much as they do. I love it."

After COVID canceled last year's camp, 250 kids were back on the field learning from one of the Bills' greats.

Kids ranging from ages seven to 13 participated in a three skills camp learning the ins and outs of football, but mostly importantly, having fun.

"I wanted these kids to enjoy themselves," Kelly said. "I think I might enjoy it as much as they do. I love it, and this is why I started it 33 years ago, because how much I enjoy it and see the kids smiling and having fun."

Even through his successful football career, he's still thankful to be able to give back to the kids in his community and in the very stadium that changed his life.

"Thanks to the Bills because they don't have to allow me to do this. I grew up in Pittsburgh, and to go to Three Rivers Stadium would of been a dream to do a camp there. Now I get to do it here where I played and now where Josh Allen, Devin Singletary and Stefon Diggs play. To have these kids go on the football where they play is exciting."

Kelly went on to add the camp has been running so long that not grandparents are bringing the kids to camp.

Kelly said he's excited to get the camp back at full capacity next year with the full 500 kids and COVID restrictions.