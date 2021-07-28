Here's what you should know about Bills training camp this season

Fans can attend practices on July 31, August 7, and September 1, but there will be some restrictions.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will be together for their first training camp practice on Wednesday. For fans, there's excitement about the upcoming season, but also concerns about the vaccine debate.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley said that he will not get a vaccine regardless of the repercussions. The sentiment was echoed by offensive guard Jon Feliciano.

Previously, Bills' defensive end Jerry Hughes publicly criticized the decision on Twitter. Beasley doubled down and said the vaccine was worthless.

The NFL has put in strict protocols for unvaccinated players and teams with outbreaks will forfeit games and also players on both teams involved in those games won’t get paid.

For the fans who plan to attend camp training sessions, there's quite a bit of information to keep up with. Practices on July 31, August 7, and September 1 will all be open to the public.