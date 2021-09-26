Complimentary football powers Bills against Washington

The Bills producing on both sides of the ball leads to a dominating performance against Washington.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — "Complimentary football."

Along with the word process, it tops the list of words we've heard Sean McDermott use during his time as head coach of the Buffalo Bills.

It was on display Sunday against Washington during a 43-21 victory.

OFFENSE

Josh Allen and the offense didn't start hitting on all cylinders, but did put up 27 points in the first half.

Allen did lead a 17-play, 93-yard touchdown drive in the second half to extend Buffalo's lead to 33-14.

Allen finished 32-of-43 passing for 358 yards and four touchdowns before Mitch Trubisky entered the game in the fourth quarter. It's the fifth time in Allen's career he's thrown for more than 300 yards with four touchdown passes.

DEFENSE

From a defensive standpoint, the Bills took the ball away three times. That's a total of five takeaways over the past two games.

Washington did hit on a 73-yard catch and run for a touchdown from Taylor Heinicke to Antonio Gibson. It scored on a 5-yard Heinicke run following a Bills special teams gaffe on the ensuing kickoff that gave Washington the ball on Buffalo's 24-yard line, and it added a late touchdown with the game out of reach in the fourth quarter.

SPECIAL TEAMS