Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White ruled out with knee injury vs. Saints

Bills top corner Tre'Davious White left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Tre'Davious White is as important part of the Buffalo defense as anyone.

White walked off the field under his own power just past the midway point of the second quarter after suffering a left knee injury executing a coverage.

Early in the second half, the Bills ruled him out for the game.

White was emotional as he got to the sideline and slammed his helmet before he left for the locker room.

Josh Allen connected with tight end Dawson Knox for a seven yard touchdown and Tyler Bass kicked a 34-yard field goal to give the Bills a 10-0 halftime lead.