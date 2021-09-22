Bills offense in for treat with Washington's defensive front 4

Ron Rivera and Sean McDermott reunite will face off in Highmark Stadium.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's a new week and a new challenge for the Bills offense.

Entering Week 3 of the regular season, the Washington Football Team defensive front remains powerful with guys such as Montez Sweat and Chase Young.

It's been a shaky first two games with the football team allowing 49 points, ranking 17th, and 25th in yards.

Regardless, Bills coach Sean McDermott is going to downplay what that front four is capable, no matter point allowed.

"A lot of first round picks up front, a lot of depth, first and second rounders, all in the front four, so highly talented the numbers speak for themselves, the tape speaks for itself," McDermott said.



"They have guys that can get after the ball, they have speed on the edges they got a knack for getting the ball out so from handoffs to stepping up in the pocket," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. "Just making sure we're good with ball security is going to be a big emphasis this week."

#Bills Josh Allen said Washington’s defensive front has a lot speed on the edge. “Ball security is going to be a emphasis this week.”@WGRZ — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) September 22, 2021





Buffalo will head into Highmark Stadium on Sunday as 10-point favorites.

It's also a reunion of sorts for head coaches Ron Rivera and Sean McDermott.

The two have a history that dates back to the 2001 when both served as coaches for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Over a decade later, when Rivera took over as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, he hired McDermott as his defensive coordinator.

McDermott has said not just Andy Reid but Rivera has been one of his biggest mentors, and it's a unique opportunity to get face him on the sidelines come Sunday.

"I think that's the cool piece really big picture wise of Andy's tree," McDermott said. "There's so many of us out there now that inevitably it's going to come up. I think it really speaks about Andy and the people he developed the coaches he developed, just the culture that we had in Philadelphia under Andy Reid."

"What happens is when you're an assistant sometimes the head coach comes around to assistant's offices and will just share and sometimes the head coach needs a place to vent as well. I just learned a lot through those conversations and sometimes when he'd leave I would sometimes write them down just because if I ever had the opportunity I'd want to be ready to go."