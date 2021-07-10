Bills LB Matt Milano misses practice for the second straight day

Milano is considered Buffalo's top coverage linebacker and would be key in defending Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in particular. Milano has a hamstring injury.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Another indication Thursday that the Bills will be without starting linebacker Matt Milano for Sunday night's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Milano suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's 40-0 win over the Houston Texans and has missed practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Milano is considered Buffalo's top coverage linebacker and would be key in defending Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in particular.

It's also worth noting that starting safety Jordan Poyer was limited (ankle) for the second straight day after missing the Houston game due to the injury. Defensive end A.J. Epenesa was also added to the report with a toe injury.

The Bills (3-1) face the Chiefs (2-2) Sunday night in Kansas City. You can watch the game on WGRZ-TV/NBC.